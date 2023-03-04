Pat Cummins set to stay home with ailing mother as Steve Smith likely to lead side in final Test: Reports

Following the third Test in Indore where Australia walked away with a nine-wicket win, stand-in captain Steve Smith said his run as the skipper ends here as Pat Cummins will now take over the reins heading into the fourth Test.

"My time is done. It's Pat's team now," Smith said after leading Australia to its second win on Indian soil under his captaincy.

Meanwhile, it was after the end of the Delhi Test when Cummins flew home to be with his ailing mother and was said to be returning before the start of the Indore game. That eventually didn’t happen as Smith led in his absence; and now as per the latest reports, he could well lead the side in the Ahmedabad Test also as Cummins is likely to stay back and spend some more time with his mother.

As reported in the Times of India (TOI), the Australian head coach Andrew McDonald is in touch with Cummins and is also keeping a tab on his status ahead of the final Test that begins in five days' time. McDonald said while Pat is very much invested in what’s happening here in India, for him to stay home in Sydney with his mother is what is required now.

"He's obviously dealing with what he's dealing with at home but he's still so invested in this group," McDonald told reporters on Saturday. "Our thoughts are still with him and his family at this difficult time.

"We're in constant contact with him daily, so at the moment he's not here and the test match is a few days away, so we'll discuss with Pat on a daily basis," the coach added.

Indore win seals Australia’s place in the WTC final