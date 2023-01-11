IND vs AUS: Cummins & Co. include four spinners in squad for Border-Gavaskar Trophy; Starc out of 1st Test

On Wednesday (January 11), Australia announced a strong 18-man squad for their forthcoming four-match Test series versus India, starting on February 09. The last three editions of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy have been won by India and with them hosting it this time around, after 2017, Rohit Sharma & Co. will be confident but Pat Cummins-led Aussies have been in superb form of late and, hence, will surely pose a major threat to Team India. The series holds a lot of significance with the ICC World Test Championship final to be held in June 2023. India and Australia are expected to meet in the summit clash.

Australia have included as many as four spinners. Nathan Lyon, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Swepson and uncapped spinner Todd Murphy have been named in the 18-member squad for the matches in Nagpur, New Delhi, Dharamshala and Ahmedabad, respectively. The series will be followed by three ODIs before IPL 2023's commencement. It is to be noted that this will be the last BGT comprising four Tests as the editions to follow will comprise five matches. Here's Australia's squad for the India Tests:

Head selector George Bailey spoke at length about the retention of Ashton Agar -- who went wicketless in the rain-marred Australia-South Africa SCG Test -- the addition of Peter Handscomb and spinner Swepson. "Ashton Agar continues to impress following his comeback in Sydney and we believe left-arm finger spin will play an important role in Indian conditions," Bailey said in a news release. "Todd Murphy has progressed quickly having impressed in domestic cricket and recently with Australia A. With those performances Todd has emerged as a strong spin option. Selection in this squad also provides another opportunity to spend time alongside Nathan Lyon and assistant coach Daniel Vettori in India, which will be invaluable to his development."

Bailey added, "Peter Handscomb deserves his place back in the squad. His domestic form has been strong recently and Pete has proven he can perform at test level. His experience against spin on the subcontinent is valuable and he is also an exceptionally good close-to-the-wicket catcher."

Further, Mitchell Starc has been ruled out of the first Test due to a finger injury but is expected to join the team after the series opener. He remains part of the squad. The pace-bowling department comprise Cummins, Scott Boland, Josh Hazlewood whereas Steve Smith, David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Matt Renshaw and Travis Head will be their main batters. Cameron Green has also been selected in the hope that he will recover from his broken finger.