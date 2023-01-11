Prithvi Shaw breaks plethora of records as he slams second-highest individual score in Ranji Trophy history

Prithvi Shaw, on Wednesday (January 11), broke a plethora of records as he slammed a magnificent 379 in Mumbai versus Assam clash in the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 edition. After dominating Day 1, Shaw continued in his aggressive manner and reached his first triple-ton in domestic cricket in just 326 balls and accelerated further to end his inning at 379, off 383 balls. His knock was studded with 49 fours and four sixes at 98.96. Courtesy of his marathon knock, the 23-year-old slammed various records.

It is to be noted that Shaw became only the ninth batter to surpass the 350-run mark in a Ranji inning, and overtook some big names such as Swapnil Gugale (351*), Cheteshwar Pujara (352), VVS Laxman (353), Samit Gohel (359*), MV Sridhar (366) and Sanjay Manjrekar (377). When he was just 21 runs away from touching the magical 400-run mark, Riyan Parag dismissed him lbw before the lunch break.

Here are some records achieved by Shaw following his daddy hundred:

Highest score in Ranji Trophy:



443* - BB Nimbalkar (Maharashtra) v Kathiawar, 1948

379 - Prithvi Shaw (Mumbai) v Assam, 2023

377 - Sanjay Manjrekar (Mumbai) v Hyderabad, 1991

366 - MV Sridhar (Hyderabad) v Andhra, 1994

Players with "100+ runs before lunch" twice in the same first-class match:



Gilbert Jessop (Gloucestershire) v Yorkshire, 1900

Prithvi Shaw (Mumbai) v Assam, 2023



Shaw did it in the same innings while Jessop did it in different innings.

(h/t: @Aby_Siby)#RanjiTrophy

Prithvi Shaw today:



•Highest individual score for Mumbai.

•2nd highest individual score in Ranji.

•326 balls triple hundred in Ranji.

•His first triple hundred in FC.

•He smashed 49 fours & 4 Sixes.

•3rd Indian player to score 300 in FC, 200 in List A, 100 in T20 Cricket.

In an interview with Sportstar after end of Day 1's play, Shaw spoke at length about the challenges of managing expectations and handling criticism. He said, "I have realised that whenever you score runs, you are on top of the world. But when you don't score then people will come after you. Expectations kaafi rehte hai [there are quite a lot of expectations] when you score regularly, so when you suddenly get out early in three or four innings, people start thinking 'yaar, yeh hai woh hai [people start questioning you].' Only you know whether you are following the process, or whether you are being disciplined more than before, are you sleeping on time, eating well before a game. All those things matter. I am just trying to follow those things and I am trying to spend time alone as much as possible. I cut out the outside noise - be it on social media or in other platforms."

Shaw further asserted, "I try to avoid those things or at times, just ask my manager to handle social-media activities. I have brand commitments, and that's why it is not possible to stay away from social media, and thus, you eventually end up seeing what's being written or spoken about. But I am still trying to cut out the noise as much as possible. People are talking about you and then will continue doing the same even after 10 years, so you should not think too much about it, because if you start reading too much between the lines, you will be affecting yourself."