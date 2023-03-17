IND vs AUS ODI Series: Is it end of the road for Ishan Kishan as star batter fails in Rohit Sharma's absence?

Things have not gone according to the plan for India’s star batter Ishan Kishan after he was dismissed for just three runs in the opening ODI of the three-match series on Friday, March 17. India chasing 189 at the Wankhede Stadium got off to the worse possible start after Ishan has to return to the pavilion in just the second over of the innings, which has now raised a debate about whether he makes it to the Playing XI in the next match?

Innings Break!#TeamIndia bowlers put up a fine show here at the Wankhede Stadium as Australia are all out for 188 runs in 35.4 overs.



Three wickets apiece for Shami and Siraj.



Scorecard - https://t.co/8mvcwAvYkJ #INDvAUS @mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/S1HkPEPyGl — BCCI (@BCCI) March 17, 2023 ×

Is it end of the road for Ishan?

The 24-year-old is one of the inform batters for India recently that saw him score 210 against Bangladesh in December 2022. However, with competition for places, Ishan and to make way for Shubman Gill in the January ODI series against Sri Lanka and New Zealand where the latter grabbed his chance with a double ton.

Since then the left-handed batter has been playing second fiddle to both regular skipper Rohit Sharma and Gill while KL Rahul has been used as a middle-order batter due to increased competition. However, he was given an opportunity to impress in the first ODI against Australia in Mumbai after skipper Rohit was not available due to personal reasons. However, Ishan failed to make the most of his opportunity and was dismissed for just three runs.

ALSO READ | Sachin Tendulkar underlines the reason why ODIs are getting monotonous and boring, comes up with a solution

What next for Ishan?

As things stand, with skipper Rohit likely to return in the second ODI in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, Ishan is the most likely option to sit out. He is likely to make way for Rohit in a direct swap which could also mean that he will miss the rest of the series and will warm the bench instead. Gill on the flip side retains the faith of the team management and will play unless and until there is any injury or illness issue.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE