IND vs AUS: Missing out on India Tests will probably 'nag me for rest of my life,' says Glenn Maxwell

Having broken his tibula in his left leg in November last year during a friend’s birthday party that ruled him out for three months, star Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell said missing out on India Tests because of this freak injury will probably nag him for the rest of his life. While doing commentary during a match in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL), Maxwell rued not being available for selection for the marquee Border-Gavaskar series that begins on February 9th in Nagpur.

"Probably will nag at me for the rest of my life," Maxwell said while doing commentary during a Big Bash League game on Fox Cricket.

Australia, who have lost the previous three Test series against India including two at home in 2018 and 2020, would want to put an end to this streak and come out with an improbable series win to their name. For them to deliver and find success against the mighty Indian team that too in their home conditions, Australia named an 18-member squad that Maxwell believe is the best.

"It's nice getting the opportunity to watch your teammates play, especially over there. I think they've got the squad that's probably as good as I've seen to go over to India since I've been watching Tests over there, anyway,” the star all-rounder added.

Earlier this month, the former Aussie all-rounder and current Melbourne Stars coach David Hussey told SEN that Maxwell isn’t fit to play yet but the day isn’t far either when he will return to the field. Adding Maxwell is on the right path to get recovered in time for the India ODIs, which are scheduled to begin on March 17th in Mumbai.

"He's (Maxwell) not going to make it by the end of the BBL, unfortunately. But he's very diligent in his return to play with his rehab," Melbourne Stars coach David Hussey had told SEN earlier this month.

"I dare say towards the end of January, he may be available or hitting some cricket balls to try and get back to play some state cricket and Shield cricket to hopefully get on that plane for the One-Day tour of India for Australia," Hussey added.

Here’s Australia’s 18-man squad for India Tests -