'Days of single captain are over now,' Aakash Chopra names his candidates for India captaincy in future

Cricket has changed a lot since the invention of T20 format. Not only in the manner of how it is played and approached, in the way of how it will be led heading forward as well. While a little more than a decade back a single captain leading a team across formats was considered normal but now with the surge in the franchise-based T20 cricket and with everyone trying to try their hand at everything available, this doesn’t look like a reality. Expressing his opinion on the same, former India opener Aakash Chopra said the days of a single captain leading in all formats are now over.

Adding that teams will adapt this policy of split captaincy heading forward, Chopra said India, for the meantime will have Rohit Sharma as their ODI and Test skipper at least until the 2023 home World Cup.

As Hardik got appointed as the new T20I captain and is likely to stick around in this role till the next T20 World Cup; Aakash feels Rohit could also pave way for someone younger in the longer formats - probably like Rishabh Pant or even Shubman Gill, both of whom he believes have the potential to lead the Indian team in future.

“I don’t think we will see a single captain for all formats just yet, I think those days are over. Rohit Sharma will be the Test team’s captain till the WTC, that’s not going to change - it is going to stay like that. Hardik Pandya is currently the captain in the T20 format, and I think he will continue to do so and in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, you will see Pandya be the captain of the Indian team," Aakash Chopra said on JioCInema’s new daily sports show, Aakashvani.

“In One-Day cricket, Rohit Sharma will continue to be the captain till the World Cup. But I think in the long term, in terms of India’s captaincy, it will be Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant. These are my two candidates for India’s captaincy in the future," Chopra added.