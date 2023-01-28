IND vs AUS 2023: 'We don't want to lose the Border-Gavaskar series again..', says Marcus Stoinis

Having lost the Border-Gavaskar series twice in a row now in 2018 and 2020, that too at home, Australia fear losing it for the third straight time as they prepare to take on India in the four-match Test series that begins on February 9th in Nagpur. Marcus Stoinis, one of Australia’s mainstays in white-ball cricket, said the Oz wouldn’t want to suffer the same fate this time, adding they are confident of breaking the ice of defeating India in India in a Test series with the squad they have. Speaking to ANI ahead of the start of the marquee Border-Gavaskar series, Stoinis said, "We don't want to lose our trophy this time even though our team never wants to lose it as it could be the third time but we don't want to give up this year.”

Agreeing to the fact that facing India in their home conditions is never easy given how well their ace spinners – Ravi Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja fare in those conditions, Stoinis opined the turners in their ranks are world class too and are capable of giving a tough time to the Indian batters.

“Our squad is too strong and facing India on their soil is a bit difficult as we have to play on spin tracks over there. India have some specialist bowlers like Ashwin and Jadeja. They can really bowl well but we are also coming with some specialist spinners, so you can expect a good competition this time,” Stoinis said.

Speaking highly of Virat Kohli, with whom he has played some cricket over the years, the all-rounder said he (Virat) will be the biggest threat to the Aussies as he thrives to do well against better oppositions. Considering Kohli’s pathbreaking record against the Aussies across formats, the right-handed batter could be a thorn in the flesh for the visitors.

However, one player whom Stoinis think would have really made a difference was former his Delhi Capitals teammate, Rishabh Pant - who is currently getting treated after suffering a road accident in December last year. Stoinis even wished the Indian keeper-batter a speedy recovery.

"Kohli is a world-class batsman and has returned to form and he is one of the best Test batters, so he could be the biggest threat once again for us. But one player who will be missed this season badly is Rishabh Pant. He is unfortunately not with the team. I wish he recovers soon and comes back to the field,” the all-rounder said.