/IND vs AUS: Marsh, Hazlewood dominate India in one-sided win, Aussie take 1-0 lead

Australia defeated India by four wickets in the second T20I in Melbourne on Friday (Oct 31). Chasing a modest target of 125, captain Mitchell Marsh played a brilliant innings of 46, while Travis Head (28) and Josh Inglis (20) made important contributions to guide their team to victory. For India, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav picked up two wickets each. With this win, Australia have taken a 1-0 lead in the five-match T20I series.

What happened in the match?

After losing the toss, Indians were asked to bat first. Their batting collapsed, and the team was eventually all out for just 125 runs. Abhishek Sharma (68) and Harshit Rana (35) were the main scorers for the team. For Australia, Josh Hazlewood shone with the ball, taking three important wickets for just 13 runs. Xavier Bartlett (2/39) and Nathan Ellis (2/21) also claimed two wickets each.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Chasing a modest target of 125, Australian batting started on a good note with skipper Mitchell Marsh playing a brilliant innings of 46, while Travis Head (28) and Josh Inglis (20) also made key contributions. However, Indian bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav sparked a fightback by taking quick wickets of Tim David (1), Mitchell Owen (12) and Matthew Short (0). But the early start given by the Australian openers had already set up the chase, leaving India with little chance to turn the match around.