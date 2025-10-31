Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Sports
  • /IND vs AUS: Marsh, Hazlewood dominate India in one-sided win, Aussie take 1-0 lead

IND vs AUS: Marsh, Hazlewood dominate India in one-sided win, Aussie take 1-0 lead

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Oct 31, 2025, 17:21 IST | Updated: Oct 31, 2025, 17:48 IST
IND vs AUS: Marsh, Hazlewood dominate India in one-sided win, Aussie take 1-0 lead

Marsh, Hazlewood dominate India in one-sided win Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

With this win, Australia have taken a 1-0 lead in the five-match T20I series.

Australia defeated India by four wickets in the second T20I in Melbourne on Friday (Oct 31). Chasing a modest target of 125, captain Mitchell Marsh played a brilliant innings of 46, while Travis Head (28) and Josh Inglis (20) made important contributions to guide their team to victory. For India, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav picked up two wickets each. With this win, Australia have taken a 1-0 lead in the five-match T20I series.

What happened in the match?

After losing the toss, Indians were asked to bat first. Their batting collapsed, and the team was eventually all out for just 125 runs. Abhishek Sharma (68) and Harshit Rana (35) were the main scorers for the team. For Australia, Josh Hazlewood shone with the ball, taking three important wickets for just 13 runs. Xavier Bartlett (2/39) and Nathan Ellis (2/21) also claimed two wickets each.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Chasing a modest target of 125, Australian batting started on a good note with skipper Mitchell Marsh playing a brilliant innings of 46, while Travis Head (28) and Josh Inglis (20) also made key contributions. However, Indian bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav sparked a fightback by taking quick wickets of Tim David (1), Mitchell Owen (12) and Matthew Short (0). But the early start given by the Australian openers had already set up the chase, leaving India with little chance to turn the match around.

Trending Stories

Australia reached the target comfortably, with 40 balls remaining. For India, Jasprit Bumrah (2/26), Kuldeep Yadav (2/45) and Varun Chakaravarthy (2/23) picked up two wickets each. With this win, Australia have taken a 1-0 lead in the five-match T20I series.

About the Author

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia is a dynamic journalist with a strong passion for storytelling, whether it’s the thrill of live sports or the pulse of current affairs. While sports remain close to...Read More

Trending Topics