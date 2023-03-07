IND vs AUS 4th Test playing XI: Rohit Sharma seals KL Rahul’s fate, check inside details

IND vs AUS 4th Test playing XI: The fourth Test match of the 4-match series between India and Australia is scheduled to start from March 9. And with India’s qualification for WTC final at stake, the men in blue are not taking chances with the preparations. Captain Rohit Sharma understands that the key to India’s success in the IND vs AUS 4th Test could be the choice of playing XI.

As per the latest media reports, team India is expected to keep KL Rahul on the bench and include Shubman Gill in the playing XI. As far as India’s bowling attack is concerned, Mohammed Siraj could be asked to take rest before the upcoming IND vs AUS ODI series. Instead, Mohammad Shami could be asked to join the playing XI for the final Test match between India and Australia.

Playing XI: Inside details before IND vs AUS 4th Test match

After a crushing defeat to Australia in the third Test, India is looking to change its strategy in order to keep the visitors at bay. Initially, the team was preparing for a lush green pitch to prepare for the World Test Championship (WTC) Final, but now they are considering playing on a surface that favours spin.

However, India's batters have struggled against the Australian spinners, with only Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, and Axar Patel showing the necessary grit. Captain Virat Kohli has had a poor showing in the series so far, while both openers KL Rahul and Shubman Gill have failed to perform.

With a must-win situation, India may consider adding an extra batter to the lineup and sacrificing a pacer. In the previous Test, Mohammed Siraj and Umesh Yadav bowled only 13 overs combined, with the trio of Siraj, Mohammed Shami, and Umesh Yadav bowling only 61.1 overs in the entire series.

India's best chance of success in the fourth Test lies in both departments firing in tandem. The team will need to regroup and come up with a new game plan in order to defeat a resurgent Australian team.

IND vs AUS 4th Test playing XI (tentative)

India playing XI: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammad Shami

Australia playing XI: Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Seve Smith (C), Peter Handscomb, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Todd Murphy, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Matthew Kuhnemann

IND vs AUS 4th Test full squad

India Squad 4th Test: Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Srikar Bharat(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Kuldeep Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Umesh Yadav