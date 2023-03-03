India loses 3rd Test match against Australia, Here's how India can still qualify for WTC final match

India’s WTC final qualification scenario: The Border-Gavaskar Trophy, one of the most prestigious cricketing events, has witnessed some dramatic twists and turns in its ongoing edition. India, who won the first two games of the series, were expected to sweep the series with ease. However, the visitors made a remarkable comeback in the third Test, beating the hosts by chasing a small target of 76 runs in the final innings

Now, Australia takes the top spot in the WTC points table with a PCT of 69+. India has dropped to a PCT of 60, however, they still take the 2nd spot in the WTC points table. Sri Lanka is placed in the 3rd spot with a PCT of 53.0

India WTC Final Qualification Scenario:

After India vs Australia 3rd Test After a victory against India in the 3rd Test, Australia attains the top spot in WTC rankings with a PCT of 69.0. Australia has confirmed their place in the WTC final. Even if Australia lose the 4th Test and faces a 3-1 defeat in the series, they will have a PCT of 65.0 and reserve their peak spot in the points table.

If India wins the series 3-1

India will get a PCT of 63.0 and will be placed second in the points standings if they can defeat Australia 3-1 in the Border-Gavaskar series by winning the last Test. Australia's PCT would therefore fall to 65.0, but they would still go to the WTC final against India by topping the WTC points standings. So, by winning the 4th test, India will qualify for the WTC final.

If India wins the series 2-1 or draws at 2-2

What if the last Test match between India and Australia ends in a draw? India will therefore need to pray that Sri Lanka does not defeat New Zealand in the Test series by a score of 2-0. In such a scenario, Sri Lanka will overtake India in the WTC points table and move up to the second place with a PCT of 61.0. So, India might not qualify for the WTC final in that scenario.

Make no mistake, Sri Lanka must pull off a series whitewash against New Zealand to surpass India in the points table. A 1-1 tie or 1-0 win might not get the work done!

World Test Championship points table

With a PCT of 69+, Australia now holds the first slot in the WTC points rankings. India now holds the second position in the WTC points table after a PCT decline to 60. Sri Lanka, which has a PCT of 53.0, is ranked third. As of now, two more test series are yet to be played to decide the two finalists of the ongoing cycle of the ICC World Test Championship. The first Test series will be played between New Zealand and Sri Lanka, while the second and last Test series will be played between South Africa and West Indies.

How can India qualify for the WTC Final?

Team India has to win at least 3 matches out of 4 to meet Australia in the WTC final match. However, if team India manages to win less than 3 matches in the IND vs AUS series, then India’s qualification will depend on the performance of Sri Lanka and South Africa in the last remaining two test series.

How can team India grab the number 1 spot in test rankings?

Under the following scenarios, team India will be able to overtake Australia to become the number 1 team in the world test rankings.