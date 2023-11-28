Ind vs Aus, 3rd T20I: Glenn Maxwell's unbeaten century powers Australia to chase down 223 against India

Australia romped to a five-wicket win against India in the third T20I match in Guwahati, chasing a mammoth 223-run target. Riding on a brilliant century from Glenn Maxwell (104*) and an enterprising cameo from Matthew Wade (28*), the Australians thumped India in a convincing manner. The T20 World Cup and ODI World Cup champions showed once again that they are a side not to be trifled with despite missing some key names.

Maxwell equalled Josh Inglis' record of the fastest century by an Australian batter in T20Is, achieving the feat in only 47 balls. The innings came just at the perfect time for Maxwell who heads home after a highly successful campaign on the Indian soil in the last few weeks.

India were in the contest, right up until the last few overs. Despite Travis Head providing a blistering start to the visitors, India pulled things back by picking three wickets within the first seven overs.

While Head departed for a crafty 35, Aaron Hardie and Inglis could not do much damage, with the duo returning to the pavilion on 10.

In at no.4, Maxwell started in his characteristic style and immediately put pressure on Indian bowlers who had to manufacture something to get the dasher out.

The 'Big Show' picked his bowlers with ease, took his chances throughout the middle overs, and while he seemed to slow down towards the latter stages - turned the momentum right back up when Australia needed him to in the final over.

The win means Australia keep the series alive and head into the fourth match, high on confidence.

India's batting

Batting first, India were off to a sluggish start as Yashasvi Jasiwal and Ishan Kishan departed without contributing much. Jason Behrendorff and Kane Richardson got the white ball to tail around which made stroke-making difficult for the Indians.

Skipper Suryakumar Yadav walked in at no. 4 and attempted to steer the ship. Ruturaj Gaikwad struggled on the other end and at one time was 22 off 22 balls, attempting to muscle the ball. However, once the stylish batter got hang of the pitch, he started trusting his timing and effortlessly upped the scoring rate.

The pair added 57 runs before the captain departed but not before adding 39 in 29 deliveries. Shortly after, Ruturaj took complete control of the action The elegant opener shifted gears drastically after notching up his fifty and got to the three-digit score (his maiden T20I ton) in a canter.