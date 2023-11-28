Ind vs Aus, 3rd T20I: 'Are Australia here to win? They are...' - Former Indian opener on visitors' struggles

India have a 2-0 lead over Australia in the ongoing five T20Is, in India. Ahead of the third T20I, on Tuesday (Nov 28) in Guwahati, former Indian opener Aakash Chopra raised concerns over Matthew Wade-led Aussies' struggles. The second-stringed Australian side lost the series opener by two wickets, on the final ball of the contest, before losing the following T20I by 44 runs.

In both the games, Australia's bowling was looked off colours. Ahead of the third encounter, which is a do-or-die for the Aussies, Chopra questioned the Aussies on whether they are playing to win. He feels the Australian setup is currently 'emotionally drained' after an emphatic ODI World Cup win, in India, early this month.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Chopra said, "The Australian team needs to buck up but the big question is - Do they actually want to win? Are they here to win? 'What else you here for' - it reminds me of Kapil paaji (Dev). It is being heard that some reinforcements are being sent for Australia. They are slightly emotionally drained after winning the World Cup."

Chopra went on to give a suggestion to Aussie opener Matthew Short, who has been dismissed twice by Indian spinner Ravi Bishnoi. He opined, "I will want to give a suggestion to Matthew Short. Keep your ego aside because Ravi Bishnoi will come and bowl you a googly - you, Ravi Bishnoi, I, our commentary team, the Australian team, the Indian team, and the 25000 spectators in Guwahati know that - so play a little cautiously."