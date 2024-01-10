Ind vs Afg: Rohit Sharma aims to equal former captain MS Dhoni's HISTORIC feat on T20I comeback

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli marked their return in India's T20I setup when the BCCI selectors announced the national side's 16-man squad for the upcoming three-match series versus Afghanistan at home. Rohit and Kohli have not played a T20I since India's 2022 T20 World Cup semi-final loss to eventual winners England in Adelaide. Ahead of the three T20Is versus the Afghans, which gets underway on Thursday (Jan 11) in Mohali, Rohit is on the cusp of equalling MS Dhoni's historic captaincy record.

It is to be noted that Rohit has 39 wins in 51 T20Is. On the other hand, former skipper Dhoni ended his T20I captaincy tenure winning 42 out of 72 matches. Hence, if India inflict a series whitewash over the Afghans, Rohit will level Dhoni as the joint-most successful India captain in men's T20Is. With India gearing up for the 2024 T20 WC, to be held in West Indies and USA in June, it will certainly boost Rohit's confidence if he levels with Dhoni, India's sole T20 WC-winning captain.

MOST WINS AS T20I CAPTAIN

Asghar Afghan (Afghanistan) - 42

MS Dhoni (India) - 42

Babar Azam (Pakistan) - 42

Eoin Morgan (England) - 42

Brian Masaba (Uganda) - 42

Aaron Finch (Australia) - 40

Rohit Sharma (India) – 39

Under Rohit, India have achieved considerable success in T20Is. They beat Sri Lanka (home), West Indies (home and away), England (away) since he became the permanent T20I captain. Before that, he led India to the Nidahas Trophy, in Sri Lanka, in early 2018 when then all-format captain Kohli was rested. At present, India are the No. 1 ranked side in the format.

India’s T20I squad for the Afghanistan series –