IND Vs AFG Live Streaming: How to watch Asian Games 2023 Final India vs Afghanistan LIVE on your mobile App

IND vs AFG Asian Games 2023 Cricket Final Live Streaming: India and Afghanistan have qualified for the gold medal match in cricket at the Asian Games 2023.

Indian captain Ruturaj Gaikwad won the toss in the first semifinal match and opted to bowl first. The Men in Blue defeated Bangladesh by nine wickets. Sai Kishore and Washington Sundar gave an impressive performance.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan beat Pakistan in a low-scoring thriller match, bowling out Pakistan for 115 in 18 overs. The upcoming clash is crucial for both teams. India debuted in cricket at the Asian Games, and the women's team has already won the gold medal. Moreover, Afghanistan, runner-ups in cricket at the Asian Games 2010 and 2014, will look forward to winning the gold medal match.

Here's everything you need to know about the live-streaming details for India vs Afghanistan Asian Games 2023 Cricket Final.

IND vs AFG Asian Games 2023 Cricket Final Live Streaming Details

When is the India vs Afghanistan cricket final match at the Asian Games 2023?

Indian and Afghanistan men's cricket teams will clash in the final cricket match at the Asian Games 2023 on Saturday, October 7.

What time will the India vs Afghanistan Asian Games 2023 cricket final start?

The IND vs AFG Asian Games 2023 cricket final will start at 11:30 am IST on October 7.

What is the venue for the India vs Afghanistan Asian Games 2023 cricket final?

The Zhejiang University of Technology Pingfeng Cricket Field in Hangzhou will host the India vs Afghanistan Asian Games 2023 cricket semifinal on October 7.

Where can I watch the India vs Afghanistan Asian Games 2023 cricket final?

Sony Sports Network will telecast the IND vs AFG final match at Asian Games 2023 live in India. The India vs Afghanistan match will be available on Sony Sports Ten 3 and Sony Sports Ten 3 HD in Hindi commentary, Sony Sports Ten 4 and Sony Sports Ten 4 HD in Telugu and Tamil commentary. Moreover, English commentary for the match will be available on Sony Sports Ten 5 and Sony Sports Ten 5 HD.

How to watch the India vs Afghanistan Asian Games 2023 Final match live in India?

SonyLIV app and website will broadcast the IND vs AFG Asian Games 2023 cricket final live in India.

(With inputs from agencies)