IND vs AFG Asian Games 2023 Cricket Final: Check date, time, venue, squad, weather forecast and pitch report

IND vs AFG Asian Games 2023 Final: India and Afghanistan will clash in the final match of men's cricket at the Asian Games 2023. The Indian men's cricket team will aim for the gold medal, as the women's team has already bagged first place in their category.

In the first semifinal match on Friday, October 6, India crushed Bangladesh by nine wickets to power into the gold medal match. Tilak Varma smashed an unbeaten half-century as India chased down 97 in just 9.2 overs. Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad scored 40 runs.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan beat Pakistan by four wickets in the second semifinal and entered the finals. Pakistan and Bangladesh will compete for the third place on Saturday, October 7.

Here's everything you need to know about the India vs Afghanistan Asian Games 2023 Men's Cricket Final.

IND vs AFG Asian Games 2023 Final Match Details

Match: India vs Afghanistan, Men's Cricket Final, Asian Games 2023

Date: Saturday, October 7

Time: 11:30 am IST

Venue: Zhejiang University of Technology Pingfeng Cricket Field, Hangzhou, China

IND vs AFG Asian Games 2023 Final Squads

India:

Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul Tripathi, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Shivam Dube, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Akash Deep

Afghanistan:

Sediqullah Atal, Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Noor Ali Zadran, Shahidullah Kamal, Gulbadin Naib(c), Sharafuddin Ashraf, Afsar Zazai, Qais Ahmad, Sayed Shirzad, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Zahir Khan, Nijat Masood, Karim Janat, Zubaid Akbari, Wafiullah Tarakhil

IND vs AFG Asian Games 2023 Final Weather Report

According to AccuWeather, Hangzhou will have occasional rain and drizzle in the morning, and the rest of the day will be cloudy and cool on Saturday, October 7. The probability of precipitation is 80 per cent. However, it is unlikely that rain will play spoilsport for the India vs Afghanistan Asian Games 2023 Final match.

IND vs AFG Asian Games 2023 Final Pitch Report

The pitch at the Hangzhou Cricket Ground favours the batters. However, it offers fast bowlers and spinners ample opportunities to excel. Thus, a versatile bowling squad is crucial to win a match on this pitch.

In the last two semifinal matches held at the venue, both the winning teams won the toss and chose to bowl.

