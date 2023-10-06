IND Vs AFG Asian Games 2023 Cricket Final: Check head-to-head stats and more ahead of India vs Afghanistan

IND vs AFG Head-to-Head: India and Afghanistan will clash in the final match of men's cricket at the Asian Games 2023 on Saturday, October 7, in Hangzhou, China.

Cricket became a part of the Asian Games in 2010. However, the Asian Games 2023 was the first time India entered the tournament in the men's and women's categories. The Indian women's cricket team has already won a gold medal.

So far, Afghanistan has participated in cricket at the Asian Games in 2010 and 2014. The team sport was not a part of the event in 2018. In both years, Afghanistan was the runner-up team.

Thus, the upcoming final match between India and Afghanistan is crucial for both teams.

In the Asian Games 2023, India and Afghanistan directly qualified for the quarterfinals. India defeated Nepal in the first quarterfinal match by 23 runs. Meanwhile, Afghanistan qualified for the next stage by defeating Sri Lanka by eight runs.

In the first semifinal match, India beat Bangladesh by nine wickets and scored the 97-run target in only 9.2 overs. On the same day, Afghanistan defeated Pakistan by four wickets, chasing their 116-run target.

In the Asia Cup 2023, Afghanistan did not get a chance to face India as they could not qualify for the Super Four stage.

Here's everything you need to know about the India vs Afghanistan Head-to-Head records.

IND vs AFG Asian Games 2023 Final: Head-to-Head Records

So far, India and Afghanistan have clashed only four times in the T20I format. Moreover, Afghanistan has not won even one match against India in the T20I format. The teams first squared off in May 2010 at Gros Islet. India won the game by seven wickets with 31 balls remaining.

In the second match, they locked horns in Colombo, Sri Lanka, in September 2019. Once again, India defeated Afghanistan by 23 runs.

Then, India beat Afghanistan by 66 runs in their third T20I match in November 2021 at Abu Dhabi. Their last encounter was in Dubai in September 2022, where Afghanistan lost to India by 101 runs.

Where does India stand at the Asian Games 2023?

So far, India has won 95 medals at the Asian Games 2023, including 22 gold, 34 silver, and 39 bronze. The Indian men's hockey team bagged the gold medal, while the Indian men's bridge team won the silver medal.

(With inputs from agencies)