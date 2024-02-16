IND v ENG Test: Nathan Lyon congratulates Ravi Ashwin on entering 500-wicket club

Class recognises class.

Veteran Australia spinner Nathan Lyon congratulated ace Indian all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin on entering the 500-wicket club during the Rajkot Test against England. Ashwin became the second Indian bowler after legendary Anil Kumble (619) to pick 500 wickets in Tests. He became the fifth spinner and ninth bowler overall to achieve this feat.

Ashwin achieved the feat during day two of the third Test when he dismissed Zak Crawley, caught at short fine leg on 15.

Taking to social media, Lyon, who picked his 500th Test wicket against Pakistan during the Perth Test in December last year, shared a video of him congratulating his contemporary from India, Ashwin.

Lyon started the video by congratulating Ashwin, adding he has the utmost respect for what the India great has achieved during his decorated career.

Watch the video here – Congratulation to @ashwinravi99 on achieving the 500 Test wicket milestone. Many more to come. 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/XANzv1Lcn7 — Nathan Lyon (@NathLyon421) February 16, 2024 × Meanwhile, playing his 98th Test, Ashwin has picked 500 wickets at 23.93. During his decade-long career, Ashwin has bagged 34 five-wicket hauls and 24 four-fors, with his best figures in an innings being 7/59. Since his Test debut in 2011, Ashwin has picked 347 wickets in India in 58 matches at an astonishing average of 21.32 and an economy of 2.73.

England win last session to stay on top

During day two of the third Test between India and England, the visitors kept the game in balance by winning the final two sessions. Ben Duckett enjoyed batting on the Rajkot wicket, wherein he completed his first hundred in India. With him batting at an unbeaten 133 off 118 balls, Duckett introduced the Indian fans to Bazball.

After dismissing India on 445, with Captain Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja contributing with respective tons, England began stunningly, taking on the Indian attack from the word go.

Duckett was the aggressor of the two and entertained everyone with his variety of strokeplay.