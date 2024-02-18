IND v ENG: Rohit and Jadeja’s first inning knocks inspired me, says Rajkot Test hero Yashasvi Jaiswal

Star of the third Test in Rajkot, Yashasvi Jaiswal admits taking inspiration from first-inning centurions Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja for how they played session by session on day one. Jaiswal slammed his second double-century of the series, hitting an incredible 214* in the second innings, helping India post a mammoth total and eventually win the game by 434 runs.

Jaiswal broke several records on his way to completing his second double ton in Tests. While he surpassed Navjot Singh Sidhu on the list of Indian batters with the most sixes in a single Test, Jaiswal equalled Wasim Akram’s unique tally of smashing 12 sixes in a Test inning.

However, the highlight of his innings was the three massive sixes he hit off James Anderson on back-to-back balls, becoming the first batter to do it against the England great.

Speaking to the broadcaster after the game, which India won by a daunting margin, their biggest in Test history, Jaiswal said he is happy to contribute towards his team’s success. The young left-handed batter said he aims to make it big whenever he is set at the crease, and in this case, despite retiring hurt after completing his hundred, Jaiswal returned to smash the record books.

“I’m just trying to make it big whenever I’m set,” Jaiswal said.

“In Test cricket, you never know, I try to make sure I play as long as I can when I’m set. It was pretty difficult initially, I was not getting runs, so I had to play the session and play the bowler. Then when I got set, I could score the runs,” he added.

On his injury, Jaiswal said, “I had my plans about where I could play my shots and get runs. After some time, my back was not good. I didn’t want to go out, but I had to go out because it was too much. When I came back, I tried to give myself time and take it as deep as I can,” Jaiswal noted.

‘Rohit and Jadeja’s knocks inspired me’

In the first innings, Captain Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja were among the runs for India, hitting 131 and 112, respectively. Taking a leaf out of their books on how to make your chance count, Jaiswal said,

“As all my seniors have said, when you are set, make it big and make it count. The way Rohit (Sharma) bhai and Jaddu (Jadeja) bhai played in the first innings really inspired me. The way they played session by session was incredible, the way they put effort motivated all of us,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, with this win, India took a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.