Stoinis' replacement Aaron Hardie ruled out of New Zealand T20Is, Spencer Johnson added to squad

Injuries continue to make headlines ahead of Australia’s tour of New Zealand, starting with the first of three T20Is on Wednesday (Feb 21) in Wellington. Days after star all-rounder Marcus Stoinis got ruled out of the T20I leg with a back injury, his replacement, Aaron Hardie, has now suffered a minor calf issue and is left out of the squad. Australia called in seamer Spencer Johnson as his replacement.

Hardie was not among the first-team players selected for the three T20Is, and soon after he got picked, he complained of calf tightness while playing for West Australia against Tasmania in the Sheffield Shield. As a result, he pulled out of the game and the squad for the New Zealand T20Is on precautionary grounds.

Hardie was due to fly to Wellington on Monday morning (Feb 19), missing day four of the Shield clash. But after experiencing tightness in his calf while bowling on day two, he left for the scans. Per the latest reports, the initial scan did not reveal any damage but kept him away from day three of the ongoing game in Hobart.

WA coach Adam Voges confirmed Hardie will bat on the final day if required.

"He's got a tight calf. It's more precautionary. He'll bat if required tomorrow. Hopefully, it's nothing too significant,” Voges said.

Meanwhile, vice-captain Matthew Wade will remain unavailable for the first T20I as he stayed back in Hobart for the birth of his first child. Wade will rejoin the squad for the second and third games (on Friday and Saturday, respectively) in Auckland.

Ellis keen on bagging WC spot

With Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood all selected for New Zealand T20Is, returning Nathan Ellis is unlikely to find a spot in the XI straightaway. Having missed out on playing the West Indies T20I series, Ellis said he cannot wait to take the field against the Kiwis, pressing his case for a spot in the T20 World Cup later this year.

"I was spewing to miss that West Indies series," Ellis said in Wellington on Sunday. "For me now, it's time to hit the ground running and put my name forward for the World Cup.