IND v ENG: Ravi Ashwin reflects on monumental Test series win over England, picks his best performance

Playing his 100th Test match, ace spinner Ravichandran Ashwin picked a five-wicket haul in the second innings to help India beat England by an innings and 64 runs and win the five-match series 4-1.

Ashwin left the team midway into the third Test (in Rajkot) only to return and wreak havoc with the ball in the remainder of the series, returning with 26 wickets from five matches at 24.81.

Reflecting on his star-studded performance throughout the five Tests, Ashwin said he is pleased with his efforts while picking his best spell from the series.

“Very happy, can't really put a wrapper on how I'm feeling. It's been quite a lot that has happened over the last week or so, a lot of talk about the 100th Test.

“Overwhelmed, a lot of well-wishers have come forward and wished me well. Great previews by the media team of the BCCI. But to have a good game in terms of wickets, what more can a bowler ask for?” Ashwin said after guiding India home in the Dharamsala Test.

Meanwhile, Ashwin has been every touring captain’s worst nightmare purely for the records he holds in Tests in India. In this five-match series, Ashwin returned with two five-fors and one four-wicket haul, causing trouble to each England batter, mainly their skipper Ben Stokes, whom he got out a few times.

Ashwin's favourite spell against England

Looking back at his performances that made headlines, Ashwin sounded pleased with how the ball left his hand in the final Test, wherein he picked five for 77 in the second innings.

“Through the series, I have gone to different actions, different speeds, and different releases all because India is one place where we play in so many venues, and every surface requires a different sort of skillset to be executed.

“But overall, I was pleased with how the ball came out in this game, even though I went for a few big hits. It's probably because of the fact that the ball is hanging on both sides of the blade. Probably most pleased with this performance and the second innings at Ranchi,” Ashwin said of his best outing against England at home this time.

On his experiments as a bowler, Ashwin said he likes to keep his ears open to constructive criticism and even try to make changes to his game going by the feedback.