Dharamsala Test: ‘As a coach I couldn’t be prouder of this team’ – Dravid on India’s series win over England

The Indian Team completed a 4-1 series win over England in the Test series, and head coach Rahul Dravid says he cannot stop being prouder of this playing unit.

Dravid said India showed character by winning the series 4-1 after losing the first game in Hyderabad. The veteran batter also hailed the youngsters for stepping up in this injury crisis phase for the hosts, with several top stars, including Mohammed Shami and KL Rahul, missing from action besides Virat Kohli who had personal things to cater to.

Speaking after the final Test in Dharamsala, which India won by an innings and 64 runs, Dravid reflected on this massive series win for India and how he felt about dealing with some new faces and veterans in the dressing room.

“Yeah, really proud, to be honest,” Dravid said after India won the fifth Test.

“To go behind in the first Test, obviously, it was a little bit disappointing, but just credit to the team and all the players, the way they bounced back. I thought we were able to keep a lot of calmness in spite of losing that first match.”

“I still believed that we had the skills and the abilities to compete. And just the way we performed, especially when we've been put under pressure at various stages in the series. We've always found people to step up, the team to stand up. So as a coach and as a support staff, I couldn't be really prouder of this team and the way they've played right through the series,” the head coach shared his thoughts on Team India’s massive comeback and excellent performance.

Excited to work with new players

Having missed out on playing some of the top names in world cricket, let alone in India, with Kohli, Shami and Rahul among them, the youngsters made a difference, impressing everyone with their performances when it mattered.

Dravid was loud in praising each member of the dressing room and shed some exciting words for the India captain Rohit Sharma, who led this inexperienced team to beat the high-flying English side in their home conditions.

“I think I'm privileged to work with a lovely team. It's not just about me. And I think this is a fantastic bunch of professionals that I have the privilege of working with. And I'm learning from them all the time.”

“Rohit [Sharma] has been fantastic to work with. I think he's a terrific leader. And just the guys gravitate towards him phenomenally, which is fantastic to see,” the head coach added.