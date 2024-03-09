IND vs ENG: Ravi Ashwin stars with five-for in 100th Test as India wrap up series 4-1

India beat England by an innings and 64 runs in the final Test in Dharamsala to win the five-match series 4-1 on Saturday, March 9. India's ace spinner Ravi Ashwin took a five-wicket haul in his 100th Test match as India bowled England out for 195 runs in their second innings on day 3 of the Test. Trailing by 259 runs, England were never comfortable as their batters went back one after the other except Joe Root who scored 84.

Earlier in the day, India started from their overnight score of 473/8 and England's James Anderson dismissed Kuldeep Yadav to become first pacer and third bowler overall to reach 700 Test Wickets.

Young English spinner Shoaib Bashir then dismissed Jasprit Bumrah to wrap up India's first innings on 478. Bashir finished with the figures of 5/173, his second five-wicket haul in as many matches.

In reply, England had a horrid start with Ashwin sending back Ben Duckett in the second over of the innings. The offie then sent back Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope and Ben Stokes as well before the lunch on Saturday, day 3.

Kuldeep also chipped in with the wicket of Jonny Bairstow, playing his 100th Test, as England finished the first session on 103/5.

After lunch, Ashwin completed his five-for with the wicket of Ben Foakes before Bumrah dismissed Tom Hartley and Mark Wood in one over.

Ravindra Jadeja then broke the small resistance offered by Bashir (13) and Root which had lasted 71 balls for 48 runs. Jadeja clean bowled Bashir to bring England nine down at 189. Kudeep then dismissed Root to finish England's innings.

Ashwin finished with nine-wicket haul in the match and said at the post-match presentation (not verbatim): "Very happy, can't really put a wrapper on how I'm feeling. Lot happened, lot of talk about the 100th Test. Overwhelmed, a lot of well-wishers have come forward. Win the Test and take wickets, what more can a bowler ask for? Tried different actions, speeds, releases through the series. You need that skillset in India. Pleased with how the ball came out today, even though I went for a few."