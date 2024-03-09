England's James Anderson becomes first pacer to take 700 Test wickets during Dharamsala Test vs India

England fast bowler James Anderson created history by reaching the 700 Test wickest milestone - only the third bowler in histroy to do so. Before Anderson, only Australia's Shane Warne (708) and Sri Lanka's Mutiah Muralidaran (800) had reched the 700-wicket mark in Tests. Anderson reached the record mark on day 3 (March 9) of the ongoing fifth Test against India in Dharamsala.

Anderson dismissed India's Kuldeep Yadav for a personal score of 30 to become the first fast bowler in the world to take 700 Test wickets. The England bowler eventually finished with the figure of 2/60 as India were bowled out for 477 in their first innings - taking a lead of 259 runs over England, who were dismissed for 218.

The 41-year-old pacer now only plays Test cricket for England and the Dharamsala Test is his 187 - the most for England and second only to Sachin Tendulkar's 200. Anderson made his debut for England in December 2002 in ODIs and folllowed it up with the Test debut in May 2003.

During his career, Anderson has played most Test against Australia and India - 39 each - taking 117 and 149 wickets, respectively. Apart from that, Anderson also has 100+ Test wickets against South Africa as well.

Anderson also has 32 five-wicket hauls to his name - seventh highest in the world and second most for a fast bowler behind New Zealand great Richard Hadlee who has 36 five-wicket hauls to his name.

As for the match, England were in a precarious position in the Test, having lost four wickets for less than 100 in their second innings.