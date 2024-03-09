IND vs ENG: 'I love watching them lose,' says ex-Australia skipper Tim Paine about arch-rivals England

Former Australia Test skipper Tim Paine has taken a sly dig at England team which is currently touring India. The English team is trailing 1-3 in the five-match series with fift Test being played in Dharamasala. Paine's comments came as comparison to Australia losing to India in last Border-Gavaskar trophy Down Under.

“I know what it’s like to be beaten by an Indian B team,” said Paine on ESPN's Around the Wicket podcast.

“Unfortunately, it happened to us on our home soil. But yes, some huge names out for India, which should have certainly helped the English,” said Paine.

For India, many first-choice players didn't play in the series or took part partially, namely KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, and Mohammed Shami. The hosts also have a relatively inexperienced middle-order in comparison to the Australia tour with Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane replaced by Shubman Gill, Devdutt Padikkal, Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel.

Talking about English side, Paine, however, said that he enjoys how England players play the game these days but loves watching them lose.

“I thoroughly enjoy watching England play the game, I love the way they are going about it. I love watching them lose. Don’t get me wrong but they are entertaining and exciting,” he added.

England had made a brilliant start of the series by beating India in the first Test in Hyderabad by 28 runs. The hosts then took over from their and won the next three Tests in Vizag (106 runs), Rajkot (434 runs) and Ranchi (five wickets) to take an unassailable lead in the series.