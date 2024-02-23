IND v ENG 2024: Rehan Ahmed returns home midway through tour due to family urgency

England spinner Rehan Ahmed has returned home due to a family emergency and will not return for the remainder of the tour, ECB said in a statement. England Cricket also announced that they will not bring in his replacement for the final Test in Dharamsala. Rehan played the first three Tests, bagging 11 wickets at an average of 44, including picking six from 145 in the third Test in Vizag.

Take care, @RehanAhmed__16 ❤️



Rehan Ahmed will return home for personal reasons.



He will not be returning to India and we will not be naming a replacement.



🇮🇳 #INDvENG 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #EnglandCricket pic.twitter.com/T7SgSLYDhp — England Cricket (@englandcricket) February 23, 2024 ×

Captain Ben Stokes left him out of the playing XI for the ongoing fourth Test in Ranchi. However, Rehan’s omission has nothing to do with him heading home midway through the tour, as England had named its playing XI for the do-or-die Test one day before on Thursday, with an announcement surrounding Rehan coming in on the match day on Friday.