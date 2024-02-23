IND vs ENG: Debutant Akash Deep rips apart England's top order on Day 1 of Ranchi Test - Watch

Debutant Akash Deep ripped apart England's top order during the first session of the fourth and penultimate Test between India and England, at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi on Friday (Feb 23). Debuting for the national side, in place of senior pacer Jasprit Bumrah, the speedster had to wait for sometime to take his first international scalp -- after he rattled Zak Crawley's stumps on a no-ball -- but the youngster made early amends and removed Crawley, Ollie Pope and Ben Duckett in quick succession.

Akash removed Duckett with a thick edge whereas Crawley was clean bowled (earlier also dismissed in the similar fashion, only to be given a reprieve due to a no-ball by the debutant). In addition, Pope was outfoxed with an incoming delivery, getting trapped lbw.

Opting to bat first, Ben Stokes-led England finished the first session at 112 for 5, with R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja also claiming a wicket each. However, it was Akash who made heads turn with his raw pace and line and lengths.

Bengal pacer Akash was included in the playing XI after Bumrah was rested for the Ranchi Test. He made a mark during India A-England Lion red-ball matches in Ahmedabad with ten scalps. For his state team, the 27-year-old has claimed 104 wickets from 30 first-class games, at an average of 23.58.