IND vs ENG: Debutant Akash Deep rips apart England's top order on Day 1 of Ranchi Test - Watch
Story highlights
IND vs ENG: Debutant Akash Deep ripped apart England's top order during the first session of Ranchi Test. Here is the video of his dismissals -
Debutant Akash Deep ripped apart England's top order during the first session of the fourth and penultimate Test between India and England, at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi on Friday (Feb 23). Debuting for the national side, in place of senior pacer Jasprit Bumrah, the speedster had to wait for sometime to take his first international scalp -- after he rattled Zak Crawley's stumps on a no-ball -- but the youngster made early amends and removed Crawley, Ollie Pope and Ben Duckett in quick succession.
With England off to a flying start, at 47 for no loss, Akash got rid of in-form English openers Crawley and Duckett as well as first Test's centurion Pope in the same over. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared the video of the fast bowler's three successive strikes on social media platform X, formerly Twitter. Here is the clip:
WWW 🤝 Akash Deep!— BCCI (@BCCI) February 23, 2024
Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/FUbQ3Mhpq9#TeamIndia | #INDvENG | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/YANSwuNsG0
Also read: IND v ENG: Pacer Akash Deep debuts for India as England bat first in Ranchi Test
Akash removed Duckett with a thick edge whereas Crawley was clean bowled (earlier also dismissed in the similar fashion, only to be given a reprieve due to a no-ball by the debutant). In addition, Pope was outfoxed with an incoming delivery, getting trapped lbw.
Opting to bat first, Ben Stokes-led England finished the first session at 112 for 5, with R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja also claiming a wicket each. However, it was Akash who made heads turn with his raw pace and line and lengths.
Bengal pacer Akash was included in the playing XI after Bumrah was rested for the Ranchi Test. He made a mark during India A-England Lion red-ball matches in Ahmedabad with ten scalps. For his state team, the 27-year-old has claimed 104 wickets from 30 first-class games, at an average of 23.58.
India lead the five-match series 2-1 and are aiming for an unassailable lead in Ranchi.