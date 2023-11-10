IND v AUS 2023: 5th T20I to move out of Hyderabad due to clash with assembly elections counting day

The fifth and final T20I between India and Australia, to be held on December 3, will move out of Hyderabad due to a clash with the State assembly elections counting day. The newly-elected Hyderabad Cricket Association office bearer confirmed the news, per the latest reports. Following the World Cup 2023, India will host Australia in five-match T20Is, starting on November 23 in Vizag.

With the Telangana State assembly elections due to be held on November 30 and the counting day scheduled for December 3, coinciding with the India-Australia fixture, the local police denied providing adequate security for two mega events on the same day.

It, however, didn’t happen for the first time, as even during the ongoing marquee event in India, the Hyderabad local police denied providing required security for matches scheduled on back-to-back dates for different reasons.

Per Cricbuzz, Bengaluru and Cuttack have emerged as preferred options to host the fifth T20I between India and Australia. The BCCI is yet to make an official announcement about this.

India to name squad soon

The Indian squad for the five-match Australia T20Is will be announced soon. Per the latest reports, seniors, including regular and stand-in captains - Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya, respectively, will be rested. Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami could also be rested.

The team would consist of Asian Games-bound players that won the maiden gold medal in men’s T20 cricket in Hangzhou, China.

Meanwhile, there will be a toss-up between Suryakumar Yadav and Ruturaj Gaikwad for the captaincy post, while overlooked veteran seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar could get a recall to lead the pace attack.

Keeper-batter Sanju Samson is likely to find a place in the final 15, whereas, the question mark around Rinku Singh still looms.

Here is the schedule of the India vs Australia T20I series –