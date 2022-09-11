Incredible Iga Swiatek enters history books with memorable US Open triumph

Iga Swiatek wasn't expecting a lot and was far from confident heading into the US Open this year but she remained a clear favourite and deservingly stood with the trophy at the Flushing Meadows on Sunday after beating Ons Jabeur in the final. The reigning world no.1 had taken over the mantle after Ash Barty's retirement earlier this year and has managed to live up to the expectations.

Swiatek is no ordinary tennis player. Despite being just 21, she possesses an incredible record which is only going to get better with time. The US Open triumph is her first outside the Rolland Garros and her third Grand Slam title overall. She has had a fantastic year and has capped it off with a brilliant win over Jabeur in the final.

As the great Serena Williams embarked on her farewell tour at the US Open, Swiatek ensured she overcame her fears on the hard court to prove why she can be the next big thing in women's tennis. The 21-year-old had never won a Grand Slam on the hard court with her first two wins coming on the clay at French Open.

However, on Sunday, she demonstrated incredible grit and resilience to outshine Jabeur, who herself has had a magnificent year despite being eluded from her first major title. Swiatek and Jabeur have been the two leaders in WTA Tour this year but Swiatek's performance in the final reflected how she remains miles ahead of others.

Swiatek captured the US Open title after beating Jabeur 6-2 7-6 (7-5) in the final. The Polish world no.1 broke no sweat in clinching the one-sided first set before Jabeur fought back. However, the Polish star remained resilient and didn't let the Tunisian force the final into a deciding set as she scripted a brilliant win.

Iga Swiatek enters history books

The 21-year-old scripted history by becoming the first woman from Poland to win the prestigious US Open title. She is also the first world no.1 since Serena Williams in 2014 to emerge victorious at the Flushing Meadows. Swiatek's juggernaut also made her the first woman to win two Grand Slam titles in the same since Germany's Angelique Kerber n 2016.

Swiatek had defeated Coco Gauff in the French Open final earlier this year to win her first Grand Slam in 2022. She has been a force to reckon with throughout the season having forged a stunning 37-match winning streak which saw her win a total of six titles earlier this year, including the coveted French Open.

Her winning streak was snapped by Alize Cornet after a third-round defeat at Wimbledon but she has since managed to once again reassert her authority on the court with her amazing performances.

Only 2nd woman to win first three Grand Slams in straight sets

Apart from becoming the first world no.1 since Williams to clinch the US Open title, Swiatek has also become only the second woman in the Open era to win her first three Grand Slam finals in straight sets. Swiatek had defeated Sofia Kenin 6-4,61 for her maiden Grand Slam title at French Open in 2020 and followed it up with a 6-1, 6-3 win over Gauff in the final at Roland Garros this year.

Her straight sets win over Jabeur on Sunday saw her join American legend Lindsay Davenport as the only other player to have won their first three Grand Slam titles in straight sets.