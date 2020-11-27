In grief-filled farewell, Diego Maradona laid to rest in Bella Vista cemetery

A massive crowd gave a grief-filled goodbye to Argentina’s favourite son Diego Maradona on Friday before the football legend was buried on the outskirts of Buenos Aires after a chaotic public event. The 1986 World Cup winner was laid to rest after a ceremony attended by family and close friends in the Bella Vista cemetery. Maradona breathed his last on Wednesday after suffering a heart attack. He was recovering from recent brain surgery in his house in Tigre, Argentina.

Maradona’s demise sparked mourning around the world as millions took to social media platforms to pay heartfelt tribute to one of the greatest football players of all time.

"I thought Diego was immortal, I thought he would never die on us. I feel a terrible sadness for a person who made us so, so happy," said 63-year-old bus driver Antonio Avila outside the cemetery.

The peaceful farewell ceremony was contrasted by the raucous scenes of his send-off in the Argentine capital that resembled his tumultuous life.

Police fired tear gas and rubber bullets to stone-throwing fans that briefly threatened to mar the day of mourning.

In Naples, where Maradona is treated like a God among men after leading Napoli to two Serie A titles, fans held an all-day wake and players took to the pitch wearing his number 10 shirt.

Thousands of people had queued in Buenos Aires to go catch a glimpse of Maradona’s coffin, draped in the Argentine flag at the presidential palace.

The hearse bearing Maradona’s coffin rolled through the gates of the presidency building into the streets of Buenos Aires.

As his playing days ended, his lifestyle began to take a toll. He was hospitalised three times in the last 20 years for serious health issues.

(From AFP inputs)