Imran Tahir 'THANKS' Ravi Ashwin after leading Amazon Warriors to maiden CPL title; breaks THIS MS Dhoni feat

Former South Africa spinner Imran Tahir recently led Guyana Amazon Warriors to their first title victory in Caribbean Premier League (CPL). Tahir also became the oldest player to win a T20 title, surpassing India's MS Dhoni and Pakistan's Misbah-ul-Haq. Amazon Warriors beat Trinbago Knight Riders for the their maiden CPL title on September 25.

Tahir won the CPL 2023 aged 44 years and 181 days while Dhoni had won the IPL 2023 aged 41 years 325 days and Misbah-ul-Haq had won the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in 2016 aged 41 years and 271 days.

After the tournament, Tahir also thanked Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin for 'predicting that Guyana will win the title this year.' Tahir also made sure that he thanked everyone who joked about them winning the title ahead of the tournament.

"It's been a great experience playing for this beautiful franchise and playing for these beautiful people who always come and support us," Tahir said. "I'm just grateful to the almighty first of all. Coming into the competition, everyone was sending jokes that I had become a captain, so I think actually those things motivated me, so I actually want to thank those people who said that, and I also want to thank my family, all the players' families, they've been on the road with us. It's been a great journey, very special journey.

"Also want to thank our analyst Prasanna [Agoram] - he's been working every day, 20 hours a day, and giving me all the plans. I'm really, really grateful to him, and also want to thank Ashwin from India. He said before the competition that we will do it."

"I think this year we were more hungry than ever before," Tahir said. Notably, Amazon Warriors had failed to win the title despite making it to the final five times prior to this year.

