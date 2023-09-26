England cricket announces new measures to tackle discrimination after ICEC report

The England Cricket Board (ECB) has announced some new measures to tackle discrimination in response to this summer's Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket (ICEC) report. The 317-page ICEC report, which was released in June ahead of the Lord's Test, had given 44 recommendations for the ECB to bring parity to the English cricket.

In a 34-page response from the ECB, the board believes to carry out '94% of the ICEC recommendations. The board, however, said that a 'further analysis' will be required to fulfill rest of the things. One of the most important aspects of the ICEC recommendations were around equal pay between men and women cricketers at both, domestic and international level by 2029 and 2030, respectively.

ECB chief executive Richard Gould said that funding will be an ongoing issue but believes England cricket is "on a journey to try and change history."

"There is a pot of money that we need to find, but we have to find that, because there's been underinvestment in women's team sport for decades," Gould said. "That's one of the things that this report has highlighted, and we're determined to act on it."

Speaking about ECB's immediate plan, Gould said: "We have two priorities at the moment in terms of finances for the game."

"One is ICEC, to ensure we can deliver on those [recommendations] and the wider discussion on EDI [equality, diversity and inclusion]. The other is to make sure that we don't lose all of our best players to a variety of different franchise tournaments around the world," he added.

The ICEC report 'Holding Up A Mirror To Cricket' was sanctioned amid the racism saga that had hit English cricket following Azeem Rafiq's narrations of account while the player was with Yorkshire.

The incident brought out deep-seeded bias and discriminations rooted in English cricket.

