Imran Khan shares cryptic tweet, reveals he couldn't watch Pak vs Aus 2nd Test for 'fighting match fixing'

Pakistan and Australia were involved in a riveting second and penultimate Test, which was held at the National Stadium, Karachi. Resuming Day Five, on Wednesday (March 16), at 192-2 -- in pursuit of a mammoth 506-run target set by Pat Cummins & Co. -- Babar Azam-led Pakistan managed to reach 443-7 when both sides settled for a draw.

Thus, Babar-led home side batted for two days to weather the storm after conceding a whopping 408-run lead to Cummins' Australia in the second and penultimate Test. Following the hard-earned draw, Pakistan have been lauded by many former and active cricketers worldwide due to the grit, character and determination shown by them on the 22-yard cricket strip to escape from the jaws of a defeat. At one point, it looked like they were going for the chase following Babar's 196, Abdullah Shafique's 96 and Mohammad Rizwan's blitz (who remained unbeaten on 104).

Taking cognizance of the senior men's team's performance, former World Cup-winning captain-turned-Prime Minister Imran Khan lauded Pakistan via a cryptic tweet from his official Twitter account

"Congratulations to Babar Azam for leading the Pak team in a tremendous fightback with a superb captain's inning & world class batting display; & congratulations to the rest of the team too in the way they fought back, especially Rizwan & Shafique,” said Imran.

“Unfortunately I could not watch this match as I am fighting on another front against match fixing where huge amounts of money are being used to lure my players!” he stated in his second tweet.

Thus, Imran took a subtle dig accusing the opposition of trying to woo his colleagues through money.

After the drawn Test, Captain Babar reflected on the enthralling encounter at the post-match presentation, and said, "The plan was to bat session-by-session and build partnerships. It was a team effort, as others (Shafique and Rizwan) chipped in with useful contributions too. We took the onus and the main focus was to build partnerships right throughout the day. Rizwan was outstanding as he saved the Test for us eventually. We wanted to continue to bat in the same way (after the tea break) and we tried to be positive and play our shots. The team needed this knock, so I tried to bat for as long as I could."

The third and final Test will commence on March 21 at Gadaffi Stadium, Lahore with the series scoreline 0-0.