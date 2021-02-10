'I'm very aware...': James Anderson accepts he could be rested for second Test vs India

Veteran pacer James Anderson has said that he is "not assuming anything" as England look to rest their star bowler for the second Test against India at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, starting from February 13. Anderson could be rested for Stuart Broad, who missed the first Test due to England's rotation policy.

The 38-year-old took the match away from India with a splendid spell of reverse-swing where he took three wickets as England won the match by 227 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the four-Test series.

While Anderson looks fit as ever but the paceman could be left out of the second Test, taking out the chance to add to his sensational tally of 611 Test wickets – a record for a fast bowler.

England have a jam-packed Test schedule in 2021, culminating in an Ashes series in Australia with the coaching staff carefully managing the workload of their players.

"When a batsman gets in rhythm and form, they want to keep batting and keep that rhythm going, and it's the same for a bowler," said Anderson.

"You want to keep that going if possible, but I'm very aware that we've got four Test matches in quick succession here and there will probably be a need to rest and rotate. So I'm not assuming anything."

England are set to make at least one change in their playing XI with wicket-keeper Jos Buttler set to be replaced by Ben Foakes.

England coach Chris Silverwood admitted on Wednesday: "It is hard (to leave Anderson out), he is a class act. But you'll have to wait and see.

"I'm not reluctant to change a winning team now if it's the best thing to do for the players, the team and the longevity of it."

The second Test between India and England will start from February 13.