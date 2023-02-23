If it were a 10-match series, Ind would've won 10-0: Harbhajan slams Cummins & Co., says hosts will win '4-0'

Rohit Sharma-led India has gained an unassailable 2-0 lead in the 2022/23 Border-Gavaskar Trophy versus Pat Cummins-led Australia. After winning the series opener, in Nagpur, by innings and 132 runs, India defeated Australia in the second Test, in the national capital, by six wickets and are favourites to win the remaining two games as well. Ahead of the third and penultimate Test, to be held in Indore, former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh feels the home side will whitewash the Aussies and slammed Cummins & Co.

Speaking on Sports Tak, Harbhajan opined that the current Aussie team looks like a pale shadow of its former self and slammed them for creating so much confusion in their preparations. A lot was expected of the No. 1 ranked Aussie side but they are certainly on the mat with a chance to lose the series 4-0. Bhajji added that had it been a ten-match series, India would have still won 10-0.

“Australia practised against Ravichandran Ashwin’s duplicate, but I feel the Australian team itself is a duplicate one. Their mindset is such that they are only focusing on negative things," said the legendary spinner Harbhajan.

Bhajji asserted, "They created so much confusion that they lost the game even before the first ball was bowled. It doesn’t seem like they have done any preparation for this tour. Looking at their performance, I think the only thing they practised was getting out."

Harbhajan further added, "I do not doubt that India will win 4-0. Even if it was a 10-match series, India would beat Australia 10-0 because this Australian team doesn’t have any firepower. If there is something on the pitch, they throw their wickets from the dressing room itself."