‘If I was a guy’- Serena Williams claims sexism played a major role in her retirement call

Serena Williams has been an extremely strong advocate of gender equality both on and off the court. Elaborating on the same while hanging her racquet up for good, Williams highlighted the unique sacrifices that women have to make in their careers and life in general.

In a recent interaction with Vogue, Williams declared that she was going to retire shortly after the U.S. Open, which kicks off in late August. A win at the event could tie Margaret Court’s record of 24 grand slam titles. Williams asserted that her desire to spend more time with her family had prompted her decision to walk away from the sport for good.

While addressing concerns about her retirement, she admitted that she did not want to be in a position to choose between her family and the sport she loves. She further asserted that the situation would not have been the same if she was a man.

“Believe me, I never wanted to have to choose between tennis and a family. I don’t think it’s fair. If I were a guy, I wouldn’t be writing this because I’d be out there playing and winning while my wife was doing the physical labor of expanding our family. Maybe I’d be more of a Tom Brady if I had that opportunity.”

However, she subsequently clarified that at the end of the day, she loves being a woman and absolutely adored being a parent to her daughter, Olympia. The fact that she won the 2017 Australian Open while she was carrying Olympia only serves to explain just how well she's managed to balance her personal and professional lives.