'Definitely changed the game'- Emma Raducanu sheds light on Serena Williams' impact on tennis

The defending US Open champion Emma Raducanu recently credited consensus G.O.A.T. Serena Williams for changing the game of tennis on its head. Raducanu, who most recently suffered a loss at the hands of Camila Giorgi at the Canadian Open, admitted that the women's tennis landscape lacked dominant forces like Williams.

Serena Williams hinted at retirement on Tuesday, claiming that she was gradually evolving away from tennis. The American is widely considered one of the most successful players in women's tennis in the Open Era. Her long list of achievements, including a whopping 23 Grand Slam singles titles and Olympic accolades only serve to prove the statement.

ALSO READ: A look at Serena Williams' greatest achievements over the course of her illustrious career

While in conversation with the media in the aftermath of her Canadian Open setback in the first round, Raducanu offered her candid take on Williams' impact on the sport and the legacy that she will leave behind in the wake of her retirement.

“She definitely changed the game. To dominate that, there’s not really been someone who’s dominated like her in the woman’s game so she really did change a lot in that respect,” admitted Raducanu.

ALSO READ: Serena Williams announces retirement: A look at 23 Grand Slams won by tennis great

The 19-year-old further revealed how Williams inspired her to pursue perfection and remain at the top of her game for as long as the American.

“It’s incredible her career that she’s achieved so much. To see her around in this US swing is really inspiring. She keeps playing because she obviously loves the game and that longevity of her career is something that a lot of the players, and me, all aspire to achieve as well.”

The upcoming US Open will mark Williams' swansong as she prepares to bid the sport adieu and ride off into the sunset. The 40-year-old hopes to spend more time with her family and focus on pursuits with monetary benefits like venture capital funds and more.