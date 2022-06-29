Serena Williams' Wimbledon dream ends: A look at 23 Grand Slams won by tennis great

Serena Williams' Wimbledon dream came to an early end on Tuesday (June 8) as she went down fighting against France's Harmony Tan in the first round after making her comeback to a singles competition for the first time in almost a year. Williams was far from her best against Tan, who defeated her 7-5 1-6 7-6(7) in a gruelling encounter which lasted over three hours. Though her Wimbledon dream is over this year, the tennis great hasn't yet given up on chasing a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam. Here is a look at the 23 singles Grand Slam titles that Williams has won so far in her illustrious career.