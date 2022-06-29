Serena Williams' Wimbledon dream ends: A look at 23 Grand Slams won by tennis great

Updated: Jun 29, 2022, 06:52 PM(IST)

Serena Williams' Wimbledon dream came to an early end on Tuesday (June 8) as she went down fighting against France's Harmony Tan in the first round after making her comeback to a singles competition for the first time in almost a year. Williams was far from her best against Tan, who defeated her 7-5 1-6 7-6(7) in a gruelling encounter which lasted over three hours. Though her Wimbledon dream is over this year, the tennis great hasn't yet given up on chasing a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam. Here is a look at the 23 singles Grand Slam titles that Williams has won so far in her illustrious career.

1) Serena Williams' Wimbledon dream over

Serena Wiliams was far from favourite as she entered Wimbledon 2022 as a wildcard. But, considering her pedigree, the American tennis great was expected to go a long way into the competition. However, she went doen fighting against France's Harmony Tan in her 1st round clash to crash out of the prestigious competition.

Nonetheless, Williams hopes to take part in US Open 2022 next and hasn't yet decided to call it quits as he continues her chase for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title. Let's take a look at the 23 Grand Slam titles won by the tennis legend so far.



(Photograph:AFP)