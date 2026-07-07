/Why the B-52 bomber lands in a way that looks completely wrong

Due to its massive 185-foot drooping wingspan, the B-52 cannot perform traditional crosswind landings without striking the ground. Instead, it uses a unique swivelling landing gear that turns up to 20 degrees, allowing it to safely land sideways.
When approaching a runway in heavy crosswinds, the Boeing B-52 Stratofortress appears to fly completely sideways. This unusual crab-walk descent looks visually wrong, but it is a highly calculated manoeuvre designed to keep the heavy bomber safely airborne.
Standard commercial aircraft counter crosswinds by pointing their nose into the wind and straightening out just before touchdown. However, this traditional de-crabbing technique is physically impossible for the massive B-52 due to its extreme dimensions.
The B-52 features an immense 185-foot wingspan that naturally droops toward the tarmac when heavily loaded with fuel. If a pilot attempted to dip a wing to counter side winds, the delicate wingtips and outrigger wheels would violently strike the runway.
To solve this severe aerodynamic limitation, Boeing engineers designed a completely unique crosswind landing gear system. Both the front and rear dual-wheel bogies can independently swivel up to 20 degrees to either the left or the right of the fuselage centreline.
Before final approach, the pilot uses a specialised rotary dial in the cockpit to input the exact magnetic heading of the runway. The heavy bomber's main landing gear automatically rotates to align perfectly with the tarmac, while the fuselage remains securely pointed into the wind.
Because the swivelling wheels absorb the lateral drift, the aircraft touches down while still completely crabbed at an extreme angle. The wheels roll perfectly straight down the runway, even though the massive airframe is pointing up to 20 degrees away from the centreline.
This ingenious mechanical solution minimizes dangerous side loads on the undercarriage during high-stress touchdowns. The steerable gear ensures the B-52 remains highly capable of operating globally across diverse airfields in virtually any severe weather condition.