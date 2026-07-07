/Bandit Queen to Black Friday: Films that faced bans and censorship in India before Satluj

Diljit Dosanjh's Satluj was recently removed from Zee5, just days after its release. The OTT platform took to social media to address the concern, saying, "In light of the current developments, Satluj will be unavailable in India until further notice. We remain committed to exploring every appropriate avenue through due process to bring the film back to our audiences at the earliest opportunity." But this is not the first time a film has landed in controversy. There's a long list of Indian films over the years that were either banned, denied certification, or forced to undergo heavy cuts because of their political, religious, social, or sexual themes. Here's a look at some of these titles.

