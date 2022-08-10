Serena Williams will leave as greatest tennis player: Billie Jean King hails American legend after retirement

Serena Williams dropped a bomb on Tuesday (August 09) as the American tennis legend announced her shock retirement from the game. Williams will be walking away from tennis after making her final appearance in the upcoming US Open 2022 at home. The 40-year-old said she will be "evolving away from tennis" in an essay in Vogue.

Williams, who is regarded as one of the best tennis players of all time, has won a staggering 23 Grand Slams in her career so far and will continue her quest for an elusive 24th Grand Slam at the US Open this year. Williams made her last appearance at the Wimbledon 2022 earlier this year where she was upstaged by France's Harmony Tan in the first round.

Reacting to the news of her retirement, former world no.1 Billie Jean King hailed Williams as the greatest player in tennis history. King, who won 39 major titles in her career, believes Williams' career has inspired a new generation of fans and players.

"When Serena steps away from tennis, she will leave as the sport's greatest player. After a career that has inspired a new generation of players and fans, she will forever be known as a champion who won on the court and raised the global profile of the sport off of it," she was quoted as saying by Reuters.

The legendary John McEnroe, who is a former world no.1, said Williams doesn't need to play again to prove herself as she has already had a legendary career. McEnroe believes Williams is in the same bracket as the likes of Michael Jordan, LeBron James and Tom Brady, who are all legends in their respective sports.

"She should do whatever she wants. She's an icon. Her place in American society has gone to a place where she deserves it after everything she's accomplished, everything she's done," said McEnroe.

"I don't know the answer whether she wants to play again, I don't think she needs to play again. She's in that level where Michael Jordan, LeBron James and Tom Brady are," she added.

Williams has been a dominant force in women's tennis throughout her legendary career and has won the most number of Grand Slam titles in the open era. Williams has won Wimbledon a staggering seven times and the US Open six times. She also has 7 Australian Open and 3 French Open titles to her name.