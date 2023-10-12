ICC World Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony: Check date, time, venue, live streaming details and all you need to know

ICC World Cup Opening Ceremony: The 13th edition of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup began with a match between defending champions England and New Zealand on Oct 5 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided not to organise any opening ceremony for the first match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

But now it seems that the BCCI is looking to have a grand opening ceremony before the IND vs PAK World Cup 2023 match which will be slated to play on Saturday (Oct 14) at Narendra Modi Stadium.

As per the reports, there will be a musical ceremony before the IND vs PAK match. BCCI handed out the golden tickets to Sachin Tendulkar, actor Rajnikanth and Amitabh Bachchan, and Singer Arijit Singh.

Here is all you need to know before IND vs PAK World Cup match:

Where will the IND vs PAK World Cup 2023 match opening ceremony take place? Venue

The opening ceremony for the Asian Games 2023 will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India.

When is the IND vs PAK World Cup 2023 match? Date

India will clash with Pakistan in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 on Saturday, October 14.

What time will the IND vs PAK World Cup 2023 match start? Time

The IND vs PAK World Cup 2023 match will commence at 02:00 pm IST on Saturday, October 14.

How to watch IND vs PAK World Cup 2023 match live Streaming for free in India?

Fans can watch India vs Pakistan, live streaming for free in India on Disney+ Hotstar.

Here's how you can watch the opening ceremony live in your country:

Country Channel Name Afghanistan Ariana TV and Ariana News, Ariana TV website and www.sportsafghan-wireless.com Australia Fox Sports 501 & Channel 9 HD, 9GemHD, FoxtelGo, FoxtelNOW and Kayo / 9Now Bangladesh GTV, BTV, T Sports, Rabbithole Canada Willow TV, Disney+ Hotstar Caribbean Islands ESPN and ESPN2, ESPN Play Caribbean Central & South America and Mexico ESPN+ Continental Europe and SEA(excluding Singapore) YuppTV Hong Kong Astro Cricket via NowTV, YuppTV India SS1(HD+HD), SS1 Hindi(SD+HD), SS1 Tamil, SS1 Telugu, SS1 Kannada, SS2(HD+SD), Disney+ Hotstar Maldives, Nepal, Bhutan SS1(HD+HD), SS1 Hindi(SD+HD), SS1 Tamil, SS1 Telugu, SS1 Kannada, SS2(HD+SD), Yupp TV Malaysia Astro Cricket, Yupp TV MENA CricLife and CricLife Max, StarzPlay & Switch TV New Zealand Sky Sport Pacific Islands TVWAN Action and TVWAN Sports, Digicel app Pakistan PTV Sports, www.ptvsports.pk, Daraz, Tapmad, Jazz Pakistan A-Sports, ARY ZAP Singapore HubSports 4 and HubSports 5, Simulcast of their linear channels on StarHub TV+ Sri Lanka Sirasa TV, Dialog TV & Event TV, www.kiki.lk & Kiki app South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport Grandstand & SuperSport Cricket, SuperSport app UK Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Mix, SkyGO + Sky Sports App USA WillowTV, ESPN+ app