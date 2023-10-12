ODI World Cup 2023, IND vs AFG: From Naveen-Kohli hug to Iyer's 101-metre six - Top moments from the game

India won their second ODI World Cup game against Afghanistan on October 11 in New Delhi by eight wicket and with that they are now second on the points table. India skipper Rohit Sharma hit a blistering hundred to drive India's chase of 273 runs which they achieved in 35 overs with eight wickets in hand.

The game, however, saw many key moments and here are top five of them:

Hashmat-Zazai Partnership

Afghanistan were three down for 63 in 13.1 overs and signs were not ominous for India. Their skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi and Azmatullah Omarzai then added 121 runs for the fourth wicket to bring Afghan innings on track. Both the batters scored fifties (Hasmat 80 and Zazai 62) before Hardik Pandya bowled a peach of a delivery to break the stand. Bumrah's best World Cup figures

Afghanistan were looking for 300 at one point when Hashmat and Zazai were batting but Pandya broke that stand. Afterwards, Jasprit Bumrah sent back Najibullah Zadran and Mohammad Nabi in the same over to further derail their innings. Bumrah had already taken a wicket among the first three and took one after the double-wicket over as well. He finished with the figures of 4/39 in 10 overs - his best in an ODI World Cup match. Rohit's blistering hundred

After the Indian bowlers restricted Afghanistan to 272/8 in 50 overs, India skipper Rohit Sharma, who had gotten out for a duck in the first World Cup game against Australia, scored a blistering 100. The skipper, during his innings of 131 off 84 balls, broke several records including most centuries in the ODI World Cup history as well. Kohli-Naveen bury the hatchet

Virat Kohli and Naveen ul Haq hugging each other during the match which stole the limelight from Rohit Sharma's blistering hundred. Kohli and Naveen had engaged in a heated battle during an IPL 2023 match in Lucknow earlier this year. During the match in New Delhi the players, however, hugged each other with a smile and buried the hatchet. Iyer's monstrous six