ICC Women's World Cup Final: Smriti Mandhana surpasses Mithali Raj's record for most runs in a single edition

In the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup final between India and South Africa in Navi Mumbai, Smriti Mandhana has set a new record for the most runs scored by an Indian player in a Women’s World Cup. She scored 434 runs in the 2025 edition, going past former India captain Mithali Raj’s previous record of 409 runs from the 2017 World Cup. Mandhana has been in excellent form throughout the 2025 World Cup and is currently India’s leading run-getter. Before the final, she had already scored 389 runs, which included a century against New Zealand.

Most runs by an Indian in a single ICC Women’s World Cup

Smriti Mandhana - 410 runs in nine innings (2025)*

Mithali Raj - 409 runs in nine innings (2017)

Punam Raut - 381 runs in nine innings (2017)

Harmanpreet Kaur - 359 runs in eight innings (2017)

Smriti Mandhana - 327 runs in seven innings (2022)

India Women vs South Africa Women, CWC 25 Final