Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Sports
  • /ICC Womens World Cup Final Smriti Mandhana surpasses Mithali Rajs record for most runs in a single edition

ICC Women's World Cup Final: Smriti Mandhana surpasses Mithali Raj's record for most runs in a single edition

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Nov 02, 2025, 19:09 IST | Updated: Nov 02, 2025, 19:10 IST
ICC Women's World Cup Final: Smriti Mandhana surpasses Mithali Raj's record for most runs in a single edition

India's Smriti Mandhana plays a shot Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Smriti Mandhana has been in excellent form throughout the 2025 World Cup and is currently India’s leading run-getter. 

In the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup final between India and South Africa in Navi Mumbai, Smriti Mandhana has set a new record for the most runs scored by an Indian player in a Women’s World Cup. She scored 434 runs in the 2025 edition, going past former India captain Mithali Raj’s previous record of 409 runs from the 2017 World Cup. Mandhana has been in excellent form throughout the 2025 World Cup and is currently India’s leading run-getter. Before the final, she had already scored 389 runs, which included a century against New Zealand.

Most runs by an Indian in a single ICC Women’s World Cup

Add WION as a Preferred Source
  • Smriti Mandhana - 410 runs in nine innings (2025)*
  • Mithali Raj - 409 runs in nine innings (2017)
  • Punam Raut - 381 runs in nine innings (2017)
  • Harmanpreet Kaur - 359 runs in eight innings (2017)
  • Smriti Mandhana - 327 runs in seven innings (2022)

India Women vs South Africa Women, CWC 25 Final

Trending Stories

South Africa Women won the toss and chose to bowl first in the rain-delayed final in Navi Mumbai on Sunday. Batting first, Indian openers Smriti Mandhana (45) and Shafali Verma (87) started the innings with some wonderful shots and putting the pressure on South African bowlers. After 10 overs, India were 65/0. The openers forged a 100-run partnership in just 18 overs. Chloe Tyron broke the deadlock for South Africa as she dismissed the elft-handed batter for 45 runs. At half-way stage, India were 151/1 with Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues were the crease.

About the Author

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia is a dynamic journalist with a strong passion for storytelling, whether it’s the thrill of live sports or the pulse of current affairs. While sports remain close to...Read More

Trending Topics