ICC Women's World Cup Final: Smriti Mandhana surpasses Mithali Raj's record for most runs in a single edition

Smriti Mandhana has been in excellent form throughout the 2025 World Cup and is currently India’s leading run-getter.
In the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup final between India and South Africa in Navi Mumbai, Smriti Mandhana has set a new record for the most runs scored by an Indian player in a Women’s World Cup. She scored 434 runs in the 2025 edition, going past former India captain Mithali Raj’s previous record of 409 runs from the 2017 World Cup. Mandhana has been in excellent form throughout the 2025 World Cup and is currently India’s leading run-getter. Before the final, she had already scored 389 runs, which included a century against New Zealand.
South Africa Women won the toss and chose to bowl first in the rain-delayed final in Navi Mumbai on Sunday. Batting first, Indian openers Smriti Mandhana (45) and Shafali Verma (87) started the innings with some wonderful shots and putting the pressure on South African bowlers. After 10 overs, India were 65/0. The openers forged a 100-run partnership in just 18 overs. Chloe Tyron broke the deadlock for South Africa as she dismissed the elft-handed batter for 45 runs. At half-way stage, India were 151/1 with Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues were the crease.