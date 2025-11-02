/Women’s World Cup Final, INDW vs SAW: Will rain play spoilsport in Navi Mumbai? Check out weather report

The cricketing universe gears up to witness a new team getting crowned an ODI world champion with India taking on South Africa in the ICC Women’s World Cup final in Navi Mumbai on Sunday (Nov 2). With all eyes on the Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian side, which beat the defending champions and favourites Australia in a historic second semi-final at the same venue, the fans are also aware of the rain spells that could hamper proceedings in this marquee finale. While one of the spells cancelled South Africa’s training session late on Saturday evening, it could also cause a delay during the India women’s vs South Africa women’s World Cup final.

Shortly after the Indian women’s team walked out to play some football as part of their warm-up session on Saturday afternoon, overcast weather conditions grabbed everyone’s attention. The covers were on as a precautionary measure, and one of the nets was also quickly taken down. Although it didn’t rain as the players and the support staff hung around near the dugout in case it did, there were several damp patches from earlier showers. The city, however, has experienced rain throughout the week.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The players then returned to the field before 5 PM, with the nets also back on. Unlike previously, this wasn’t a full-fledged training session; only a few players practised, and it also wrapped up within an hour.



On the other hand, South Africa walked out to train at around 6 PM, and after a two-hour session, a sharp but brief shower cut proceedings short, sending the players back to the dugout, with more than 50% of the ground under the covers.

What time will it rain during the final?

On Sunday, brief showers are forecast during the game time between 1 PM and 7 PM, meaning possible interruptions during the final, scheduled to get underway at 3 PM local time. The previous game here - the India vs Australia semis clash was barely hit by rain spells, with only one short pause during the first innings.

What happens if rain plays spoilsport?

Should rain play spoilsport on Sunday, the match will move to the reserve day on Monday. Per the ICC’s playing conditions, the best efforts shall be made to ensure the outcome is out on Sunday, with each team required to have batted at least 20 overs in case of rapid thunderstorms.

