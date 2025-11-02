/Women's ODI World Cup final: Wolvaardt reckons India could feel the heat, says 'it puts a lot of pressure on them'

South Africa captain and run machine Laura Wolvaardt reckons pressure will be on the Indian team as they play in front of their home crowd in the final of the Women’s ODI World Cup on Sunday (Nov 2). The clash will be unique, as neither India nor South Africa has won the Women’s ODI World Cup. However, that will change on Sunday evening as Wolvaardt’s South Africa face India, who have been backed by the home supporters.

Wolvaardt reckons pressure is on India

"I think [with] the whole crowd behind India, probably a sold-out stadium, it's going to be a very exciting opportunity," Wolvaardt said at the pre-match press conference.

"But at the same time, I think it puts a lot of pressure on them as well. They have the whole country behind them, and sort of expect them to win. I think it sort of plays in our favour, hopefully. They're a very good side. We're going to have to play some really good cricket to beat them.”

All set for the final

On Sunday, a new World Cup winner will be crowned at the D.Y. Patil Stadium, with both India and South Africa having the opportunity to lift the title. It will be India’s second final in three editions, having previously lost to England in a close encounter in 2017. However, confidence will be high in the camp as the Women in Blue chased down the 339-run target with nine balls to spare in the semis on Thursday. For South Africa, they made light work of England, having beaten them by a massive 125 runs.

The match will start at 3:00 PM IST, with the toss taking place at 2:30 PM, with both sides are set to face off in a fierce contest.