/India-W vs South Africa-W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final: Head-to-head record in ODIs

India and South Africa will meet in a historic final at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday (Nov 2), where a new champion will be crowned. India reached the final after defeating Australia by five wickets in the second semifinal. Jemimah Rodrigues played a brilliant knock, scoring a century to guide India to victory. South Africa, on the other hand, crushed England by 125 runs in their semifinal match in Guwahati. As the crucial clash approaches, here’s a look at the key head-to-head records between India Women and South Africa Women in ODIs.

IND-W vs SA-W: Head-to-head records

India Women and South Africa Women have clashed 34 times in WODI matches, with India dominating the rivalry, winning 20 of those encounters, while South Africa has emerged victorious in 13 matches. One match ended in no result.

The highest total in this rivalry is 337/9 by India Women, scored in Colombo on 7 May 2025, when they dominated South Africa Women and won comfortably after posting the mammoth total in 50 overs. The lowest total, meanwhile, belongs to South Africa Women, who were bowled out for only 80 runs in Patna back in Dec 1997, suffering a crushing defeat to the Women in Blue.

In terms of individual performances, Indian opener Smriti Mandhana stands out as the leading run-scorer in this rivalry. She amassed 929 runs in 19 WODI matches at an average of 51.61, with three centuries and a highest score of 136. Among bowlers, India's Jhulan Goswami leads the charts with 34 wickets in 20 matches between 2002 and 2021, maintaining an impressive average of 18.11 and best figures of 4 for 24.