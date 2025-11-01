/ICC Women's ODI World Cup final: Harmanpreet Kaur sets sight on glory, says 'Sunday will be a special day'

The Indian team will have its eyes on the prize as it takes on South Africa in the final of the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup on Sunday (Nov 2). The clash at the D.Y. Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai will be one for the ages as India can script history by lifting their maiden title. With emotions pouring high, Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur has stated that Sunday will be a special day for her team as they hunt for glory.

Harmanpreet backs Indian team for success

“I don't think there can be a better motivation than this. The team is fully charged up. We have been preparing for this for a long time. It's only about giving your hundred per cent and being there for the team,” Kaur said on Saturday in the pre-match press conference.

“We know how it feels after losing. But what you feel after winning is something we are really looking forward to. Hopefully, Sunday will be a special day for us.”

In what was a monumental chase against Australia in the semis, the Indian team will be full of confidence. The Indian team chased a 339-run target in 48.3 overs as Jemimah Rodrigues was the star of the semis with an unbeaten knock of 127 runs, helping India win by five wickets.

All set for the final

On Sunday, a new World Cup winner will be crowned at the D.Y. Patil Stadium as India will have the opportunity to lift the title. It will be India’s second final in three editions, having previously lost to England in a close encounter in 2017. However, confidence will be high in the camp as the Women in Blue chased down the 339-run target with nine balls to spare in the semis on Thursday.

The match will start at 3:00 PM IST, with the toss taking place at 2:30 PM, with both sides are set to face off in a fierce contest.