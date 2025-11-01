/Women's ODI World Cup final: BCCI set to reward Indian team with BUMPER prize money if...

The Indian women’s team could be in for a bumper reward as they prepare for the final of the ICC Women’s World Cup on Sunday (Nov 2). The final at the D.Y. Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai will be a lifetime opportunity for the women’s team to write their name in the history books. While the team still remains a step away from the win, reports have already flooded regarding the prize money they would earn, with a few suggesting they could get Rs 125 crores ($14.1 million), equivalent to what the Indian men’s team got after winning the T20 World Cup in 2024 from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

BCCI to reward Indian women’s team

“The BCCI supports equal pay for men and women, and hence there is a lot of discussion that if our girls win the World Cup, the reward will not be anything less compared to the men’s global triumph. But it is not nice to announce before they win the Cup,” an anonymous BCCI official told PTI.

The women’s team reached the final of the ODI World Cup on Thursday, having chased down 339 runs to win against Australia in the final. The historic chase has propelled Harmanpreet Kaur and her side to the final of the tournament, meaning a win on Sunday will see them lift their maiden title in the women’s format.

The massive prize will come as a welcome gesture, also suggesting that the BCCI stands with no discrimination policy for men’s and women’s sport, with an equal pay policy.

All set for the final

On Sunday, a new World Cup winner will be crowned at the D.Y. Patil Stadium as India will have the opportunity to lift the title. It will be India’s second final in three editions, having previously lost to England in a close encounter in 2017. However, confidence will be high in the camp as the Women in Blue chased down the 339-run target with nine balls to spare in the semis on Thursday.

The match will start at 3:00 PM IST, with the toss taking place at 2:30 PM, with both sides are set to face off in a fierce contest.