/Women's ODI World Cup final: What happens if summit clash is washed out due to rain? Is there a reserve day?

The ICC Women’s ODI World Cup will reach its final chapter on Sunday (Nov 2) as India and South Africa meet in the high-voltage clash at D.Y. Patil Stadium. The clash will be decisive for both India and South Africa as a new World Cup winner will be crowned. However, rain could play a minor role in the contest, which could affect the outcome. So what happens if the final is washed out and is there a provision for a reserve day in the all-important clash?

What happens if rain plays spoilsport?

According to section 13.6 of the ICC’s Playing Conditions for this tournament, “The semifinals and final shall have a reserve day allocated on which an incomplete match shall be continued from the scheduled day. No other matches shall have a reserve day allocated.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

This will mean, if the match is not completed on Sunday, it will be played on Monday from the exact point where the match stopped.

When will the semifinal be moved to the reserve day?

The playing conditions state: “If the reserve day is allocated, every effort will be made to complete the match on the scheduled day, with any necessary reduction in overs taking place, and only if the minimum number of overs necessary to constitute a match cannot be bowled on the scheduled day will the match be completed on the reserve day.”

“If the match has started on the scheduled day and overs are subsequently reduced following an interruption, but no further play is possible, the match will resume on the reserve day at the point where the last ball was played.”

What happens if the reserve day is also washed out?

If rain prevents a result even on the reserve day of the semifinal — resulting in an abandoned match or no result — the World Cup trophy will be shared. This will mean, both India and South Africa will break their duck for the World Cup trophy. This will also mean South Africa will lift their maiden ODI World Cup in the men’s and women’s categories.