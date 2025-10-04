Google Preferred
Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Oct 04, 2025, 21:43 IST | Updated: Oct 04, 2025, 21:45 IST
ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Updated points table after Australia vs Sri Lanka match washes out without a ball

Story highlights

Australia Women remain on top of the points table with three points, while Sri Lanka Women move up to fifth place despite having a negative net run rate of -1.255.

The Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 match between Australia and Sri Lanka at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Saturday (Oct 4) was called off without a single ball being bowled due to heavy rain. With this conclusion, both the teams shared one point each and Australia remain on top of the points table with three points, while Sri Lanka move up to fifth place despite having a negative net run rate of -1.255.

Australia Women entered this match after a dominant 89-run win over New Zealand Women in Indore, while Sri Lanka Women came in this match following a 59-run loss to India Women (DLS method) in Guwahati. Before the game, Australia Women were the clear favourites, as Sri Lanka have never defeated them in any international match and have lost all 11 ODIs and eight T20Is between them.

With this match being washed out, Sri Lanka will now face England on Oct 11. While, Australia will stay in Colombo to play Pakistan on Oct 8 before heading to Visakhapatnam for a clash against India on Oct 9.

Colombo is also set to host the next match of Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 between India and Pakistan on Sunday (Oct 5), but the weather forecast remains uncertain for that game as well.

According to BBC Weather report, heavy thunderstorms are expected during the first hour of play on Sunday and overcast skies predicted for the entire match duration. If the rain continues, the game faces a strong possibility of ending in a washout.

Updated Points Table, ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025

TeamsMWLNRPTNRR
Australia Women21013+1.780
England Women11002+3.773
Bangladesh Women11002+1.623
India Women11002+1.255
Sri Lanka Women20111-1.255
Pakistan Women10100-1.623
New Zealand Women10100-1.780
South Africa Women10100-3.773

About the Author

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia is a dynamic journalist with a strong passion for storytelling—whether it’s the thrill of live sports or the pulse of current affairs. With an eye for detail and a kn...Read More

